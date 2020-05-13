Shellie Hudson Weber



Shellie Hudson Weber was born March 25, 1964 and passed away on April 28th, 2020, in Prescott, Arizona. Shellie graduated from Coronado High School in Scottsdale, Arizona. She went on to become a successful business woman in the printing industry working for years at Reynolds and Reynolds and then going on to run her own printing company (Barlins - named for her sons) for a number of years. Shellie raised her three boys in the Phoenix area by attending numerous baseball games, yearly vacations on the beach in California, attending races, and camping!! She loved her boys!



Shellie moved to Prescott in 2009 where she met the love of her life, Miles Weber. They married and blended their families on December 12, 2012. Together they owned and operated Frank's Automotive in Prescott. Shellie loved having her morning tea/coffee with Miles in the morning and enjoyed watching the beautiful sunsets in the evening. They loved to travel in their RV and a stop in Laughlin once a year for her birthday was likely. She learned to love cooking later in life and her family benefited!! She leaves behind her beloved husband Miles, her sons, Brian Albo, Austin Albo, Carlin Albo, Chad Weber, Chase Weber & Chandler Weber, her mother Ruth Aud, sisters Debbie Hudson Scherr and Christie Revis Steele and nephew Derek Scherr and his wife, Melissa. Due to COVID-19, there will be no services at this time.









