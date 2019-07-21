Shelly Lee O'Donnell



Phoenix - Shelly Lee O'Donnell passed away on 7/15/2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born in South Bend, Indiana, the daughter of Marlene and Leon Long. Her family moved to Phoenix in 1964, yet Shelly and her family remained loyal Notre Dame fans. She attended Camelback High School, graduating in 1973. Shelly retired from Safeway after 33 years of service. She met her husband while working with him in the grocery business and they enjoyed 46 years of marriage. She was adored and loved by all her family and many friends and will be greatly missed. She is survived by her husband, Gary O'Donnell; her son Shawn O'Donnell and his wife Hillary; daughter Stacy O'Donnell Bagwell and her husband, Aaron; son Derek O'Donnell; her grandchildren Austin, Taylor, Connor, Jacob, Caitlin and Chloe. Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 PM Wednesday July 24, 2019 at Hansen Mortuary, 8314 N. 7th St., Phoenix 85020. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday July 25, 2019 at St. Paul Catholic Church, 330 W. Coral Gables Dr., Phoenix 85023. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Hospice of the Valley at https://www.hov.org/. Visit https://www.hansenmortuary.com for condolences. Published in The Arizona Republic on July 21, 2019