Services
Tempe Mortuary - Tempe
405 E Southern Ave.
Tempe, AZ 85282
(480) 967-1643
For more information about
Sherald Griffin
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter- Day Saints
2707 S. College Ave
Tempe, AZ
View Map
Sherald R. Griffin Obituary
Sherald R. Griffin

Tempe - Passed away after a brief battle with cancer, Monday Aug. 19th, 2019 in his home. Born Aug. 11, 1936 in Safford, Az. He is survived by his beloved wife Joan Griffin, 5 children Shawn, Sheri, Shad, Sheli, Shani and their spouses, 18 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. He was a lifetime member of The Church Of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Viewing/Visitation will be Thursday Aug. 29th, from 5-7 pm and Friday Aug. 30th, from 10-10:45 am, with a funeral service following at 11am. 2707 S. College Ave Tempe, Az 85282. For more information visit https://www.tempemortuary.com/obituary/sherald-griffin
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 28, 2019
