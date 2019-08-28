|
|
Sherald R. Griffin
Tempe - Passed away after a brief battle with cancer, Monday Aug. 19th, 2019 in his home. Born Aug. 11, 1936 in Safford, Az. He is survived by his beloved wife Joan Griffin, 5 children Shawn, Sheri, Shad, Sheli, Shani and their spouses, 18 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. He was a lifetime member of The Church Of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Viewing/Visitation will be Thursday Aug. 29th, from 5-7 pm and Friday Aug. 30th, from 10-10:45 am, with a funeral service following at 11am. 2707 S. College Ave Tempe, Az 85282. For more information visit https://www.tempemortuary.com/obituary/sherald-griffin
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 28, 2019