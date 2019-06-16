Services
Hansen Chapel
8314 N. 7th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85020
(602) 944-1561
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hansen Chapel
8314 N. 7th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85020
Phoenix - Sheri Shembab Baker, age 56, passed away on Thursday, May 23rd, peacefully in her home. She is the wife of Ken Baker, they shared 21 years of marriage together. She was the daughter of Jerome and Karen Shembab. Sheri graduated from ASU with her Master's Degree in Social Work in May 2006. Her latest place of employment was at Hospice of the Valley as a medical social worker.

Sheri is survived by her husband Ken, and as she lovingly refers to her "bonus children", Christopher and wife Tiffany, Charles and wife Lynda, and Thomas and fiancé Jessica, and her mother Karen Shembab, brothers Marvin and Steven Shembab, and nieces Alona and Alicia, and grandchildren Preston and Hayden. She was predeceased by her aunt, Dr. Cecilia Shembab, MD and father, Jerome Shembab.

Her celebration of life service will be Saturday, June 29th, at Hansen's Mortuary 8314 N. 7th St., Phoenix, AZ 85020, 2-4pm.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Sheri's honor to Hospice of the Valley Phoenix, 1510 E. Flower St. Bldg 2 Phoenix, AZ 84014 602-530-6900 https://www.hov.org/donate/
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 16, 2019
