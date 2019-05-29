|
|
Sherrill Lucille Spencer
Sun Lakes - Sherrill Lucille Spencer (Sherry) age 82 of Sun Lakes AZ passed away on May 24, 2019 of respiratory failure. Sherry was born to Pauline and Lawrence Stoehr on November 10th, 1936 in El Reno Oklahoma. She graduated from Crescent High School where she enjoyed cheerleading. She then attended Oklahoma State University, where she met and married Max Spencer on April 10, 1955. She is survived by her devoted husband of 64 years, Dr. Max Spencer, her brother Larry Stoehr, her daughter Paula Lomax, sons Jeff Spencer and Michael Spencer, grandchildren Crystal Connors, Michael Lomax, Stefany Spencer, David Spencer, Richard Spencer and six great grandchildren.
Sherry was a friend of all and a wonderful mother and grandmother. She had an infectious laugh and many stories to tell. She enjoyed her bridge groups, trivia at the club and in earlier years, golf. She was a huge football and sports fan and loved to watch OSU and the Cardinals play. She loved to travel and she and Max were able to see much of the world. She recently went on a cruise with the family and was delighted in spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Services will be held at Valley of the Sun in Sun Lakes on Sunday, June 2nd at 2pm with a reception to follow.
Published in The Arizona Republic from May 29 to June 2, 2019