Resources
More Obituaries for Sherry Valentino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sherry Valentino

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sherry Valentino Obituary
Sherry Valentino

Scottsdale - Sherry Valentino, 71, of Scottsdale, AZ, passed away on January 29, 2019, ending her battle with breast cancer. Sherry was born in Syracuse, NY, and moved to Arizona in 1977. Sherry is survived by her husband Tom Valentino, her mother Shirley Staples, her children Amy Valentino and Jeff Luszcz, and step children Sharon, Gina, Michael, and Tom Valentino.

Sherry was strong-minded and generous, and was a positive influence on the family's lives, to make them better.

Her personality encouraged people to talk to her. Sherry loved animals, and she was an avid reader of European historical novels. A celebration of Sherry's life was at a family dinner. Donations can be made to Hospice of the Valley, who provided comfort in Sherry's last days.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.