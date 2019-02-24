|
Sherry Valentino
Scottsdale - Sherry Valentino, 71, of Scottsdale, AZ, passed away on January 29, 2019, ending her battle with breast cancer. Sherry was born in Syracuse, NY, and moved to Arizona in 1977. Sherry is survived by her husband Tom Valentino, her mother Shirley Staples, her children Amy Valentino and Jeff Luszcz, and step children Sharon, Gina, Michael, and Tom Valentino.
Sherry was strong-minded and generous, and was a positive influence on the family's lives, to make them better.
Her personality encouraged people to talk to her. Sherry loved animals, and she was an avid reader of European historical novels. A celebration of Sherry's life was at a family dinner. Donations can be made to Hospice of the Valley, who provided comfort in Sherry's last days.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 24, 2019