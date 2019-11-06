|
|
Sherwin Block
Sherwin Block, having just turned 92, died on October 29 following a short illness. He was raised in Flint, Michigan, the second son of Joseph and Freda Block. He would enthusiastically recount the summers he and his brother spent on his grandfather's ranch in Colorado. A proud graduate of Cranbrook Academy, he then earned a B.A. from the University of Michigan.
After working in New York City in the publishing field, he returned to Flint to work in the family retail jewelry business. In 1960, the family moved to Phoenix and Sherwin began a 45-year career in marketing and sales promotion before retiring in 2005.
Over the years, Sherwin was involved in numerous community activities, particularly the Men's Council of the Phoenix Symphony and the Men's Arts Council of the Phoenix Art Museum. His long-time hobbies were travel, flying his Cessna, and particularly, fly fishing in Colorado's Frying Pan River where he will be laid to rest.
Sherwin is survived by son Danny Block of San Ramon, CA and daughter Nancy Castleberry of Pahrump, NV. He is also survived by six step-children, two granddaughters, four great-grandchildren, and his companion Carole. He is predeceased by son Jeff, first wife Jan, mother of his children, and brother Woody.
Late in life, Sherwin became an active and enthusiastic resident of the Beatitudes Retirement Community. A celebration of his life will be held there in the near future. Any contributions in his honor may be made to the Beatitudes Foundation, 1610 W. Glendale Ave, Phoenix AZ 85021.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 6 to Nov. 10, 2019