National Cremation Society Phoenix
4460 East Thomas Road
Phoenix, AZ 85018
(800) 721-1914
Sheryl Calcavecchia
Sheryl Ann Calcavecchia


Sheryl Ann Calcavecchia Obituary
Sheryl Ann Calcavecchia

Sun Lakes - Sheryl Ann Calcavecchia died on March 19, 2019 after a long illness. She was born on February 12, 1958 in Rochester, MN. She is survived by her daughter Britney (T.J.) Amato; her son Eric Calcavecchia; her mother Barbara Danielson; her father Dale Timm; her sister Bette Timm; special friends and caretakers Drake Oddy and Bette Hargrave; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother Greg Timm, her step-father Dan Danielson, and her step-mother Jean Timm.

Sheryl always had a smile on her face and a sparkle in her eyes. Growing up, her spunkiness earned her the nickname "Trouble". She graduated from high school in Owatonna, MN and then attended beauty school. Along with working as a beautician in Colorado, Minnesota and Arizona, she was also an aerobics teacher for a few years. Later on, she managed several restaurants in Alaska and Arizona.

Throughout her life, Sheryl traveled all over the world and especially loved Australia and Switzerland. She was also extremely fond of animals, especially labs. With her exuberant personality, everyone always considered Sheryl the "life of the party". She was such a happy and fun person who made friends with others instantly. Sheryl's strong faith in God helped her through difficult times. She will be greatly missed by her relatives, countless friends and her dog Harlee.

The family will be holding a private celebration of life. For online condolences, please visit www.nationalcremation.com/location/phoenix
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 31, 2019
