|
|
Sheryl (Sheri) Eden Armer
Sheri was born on January 30, 1940, in Phoenix, Arizona, the first child of Glenn and Evelyn (Avey) Hitchcock. She passed peacefully at age 79 on January 11, 2020 in Phoenix, after a slow decline of general health.
Lover of life, Artist, Musician, Creator, Free spirit.
Traveler,
Mother,
Theater-goer,
Appreciator of the arts.
Community activist,
Teacher,
Lobbyist,
Comedian,
Spokesperson.
Grandmother,
Self-styled fashion maven,
Queen of the jungle,
Wearer of fine hats.
Arizonan— heart and soul.
West High School, Class of 1957; Northern Arizona University, Class of 1961. After teaching for a couple of years in northern California and Hawaii, she returned to Phoenix and married Frank (Toby) Armer, Jr.
Toby preceded Sheri in death by almost 20 years. She is survived by her sons Christopher John Armer, currently living in Prairie Village, KS (Kansas City) with his wife Sara (Rivard), and Todd Clifford Armer, residing in Copenhagen with his wife, Mary Reidelbach. Surviving grandchildren are Justin Todd Armer, Alexander Jay Armer, and Tyler John Armer (Chris & Sara); and Liam Armer (Todd & Mary). Sheri is also survived by her sisters, Kerry Reynolds of Newport Beach, CA, Kristin Hitchcock of Lake Tahoe, CA, brother Ted Hitchcock and his partner, Rose Koes of Oceanside, CA, sister-in-law Loretta Armer of Santa Fe, NM and brother-in-law, Tom Parks. Surviving nieces and nephews are Kim Cahill (Newport Beach, CA); Cathy Heebner (Boston, MA); Traci Kurtzer (Evanston, IL); Rob Parks (Medford, OR); Julie Jackson (Medford, OR); and Laurel Armer (Sacramento, CA).
Services will be held at Best Funeral Services at 501 E. Dunlap Ave, Phoenix, on Saturday February 1, at 3:00 PM. A reception will be held immediately after the service at Carlos O'Brien's (1133 E. Northern Ave). In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to The Desert Botanical Garden ((480) 941-1225, https://dbg.org/support/tributes/). It was a place Sheri loved. For more information contact Best Funeral Services (602) 906-9600
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 25 to Jan. 30, 2020