Shirl Leech
Phoenix - Shirl Leech, age 80, passed away on March 21, 2020 in Phoenix.
Born in Moline, IL October 1, 1939 to Omer and Amanda Pysson. She is survived in death by her daughter Susan (Mike) Schmick of Wisconsin Rapids WI, and her granddaughters Amanda, Rudolph WI and Stacey (Mike Petrasek) Schmick, Green Bay WI. Also, by her step-daughter Jackie (Dave) Stoffel of Breckenridge CO and their daughter Courtney (Brad) Suedekum, and son, Matt; her sister Diane (Jim) Sharp of Aledo, IL, nephew Tom (Staci) Sharp, niece Laurie (Cliff) Lanfier, and niece Kelly (Jim) Popovits.
She was preceded in death by her husband Thomas Leech, who passed in 1997.
She moved from IL to WI in 1973 where she met Tom. They were married in 1977 and moved to Hilton Head Island, SC in 1986. They moved to Sun City West AZ in 1992. Shirt moved to CA in 2011 and back to Phoenix in 2013 where she resided until her passing.
She loved dancing, and while living in Sun City West became a member of The Rhythm Tappers dance club . She later became a member of The Desert Dancers of Westbrook Village in Peoria, AZ. She loved singing and performed with The Sugartime Trio, then with Dave Burgoyne, as "The Sidekicks". Often she did a solo show in various venues around the valley. And sang and danced in The Fabulous Follies of Westbrook Village. She played golf and bowled and had played tennis in earlier years. She was a member of Who's Who Singles of AZ and met lots of nifty people.
She will be cremated and there will be no services.
In lieu of flowers donations would be appreciated to the AZ Humane Society at 9226 N. 13th Ave. Phoenix AZ 602-216-6440.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020