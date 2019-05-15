|
Shirley Ann Hoyle (Norwood)
Gilbert - Shirley Ann Hoyle (Norwood) born May 19th, 1963, died peacefully March 28th 2019 surrounded by family and loved ones. A 'Celebration of Life' will be held May 19th, 1:30pm at Mcqueen Park Activity Center 510 N Horne St Gilbert AZ 85233. All who knew and loved her are welcome to attend.
In honor of her 56th birthday, please join us to share memories and celebrate the life of Shirley Hoyle who was taken from us far too soon.
Shirley is survived by her daughter, Danielle, granddaughters Jaden and Phoenix, son-in-law Jude; mother Dorothy; brothers Jim (Mary), Richard (Marlene), Mark (Becky), and Kevin (Donna); pre-deceased by her husband Fred, father Charles, and brother Bill.
Published in The Arizona Republic from May 15 to May 16, 2019