Services
Celebration of Life
Sunday, May 19, 2019
1:30 PM
Mcqueen Park Activity Center
510 N Horne St
Gilbert, AZ
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Hoyle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Ann (Norwood) Hoyle


1963 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Shirley Ann (Norwood) Hoyle Obituary
Shirley Ann Hoyle (Norwood)

Gilbert - Shirley Ann Hoyle (Norwood) born May 19th, 1963, died peacefully March 28th 2019 surrounded by family and loved ones. A 'Celebration of Life' will be held May 19th, 1:30pm at Mcqueen Park Activity Center 510 N Horne St Gilbert AZ 85233. All who knew and loved her are welcome to attend.

In honor of her 56th birthday, please join us to share memories and celebrate the life of Shirley Hoyle who was taken from us far too soon.

Shirley is survived by her daughter, Danielle, granddaughters Jaden and Phoenix, son-in-law Jude; mother Dorothy; brothers Jim (Mary), Richard (Marlene), Mark (Becky), and Kevin (Donna); pre-deceased by her husband Fred, father Charles, and brother Bill.
Published in The Arizona Republic from May 15 to May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.