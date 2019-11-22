|
|
Shirley Ann Ilyn (Tryhus) Meyer
Scottsdale - Meyer, Shirley Ann Ilyn (Tryhus), age 88 of Scottsdale, Arizona, passed away November 7, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. Shirley was born August 12, 1931 to Alvin and Sylvia (Rostvedt) Tryhus in Minot, ND. She graduated from Minot Model High School and attended Minot State Teachers College. On a blind date, she met the love of her life, Damian John (Butch) Meyer. They married in 1950. They raised their four children in Grand Forks and Fargo, ND, and then moved to Scottsdale, AZ in 1979.
In the early 1970's Shirley was very proud of owning The Denim Works clothing store located in Block 6, Fargo, ND. She was active in local politics and devoted her time supporting all her children's extra-curricular activities and endeavors in Fargo public schools. She was active with her friends in bridge clubs, potlucks, bowling and couples dance clubs over the years. Shirley and Butch's home was always filled with music, especially during the holidays. Their love for music was certainly passed on to their children and each new generation.
Shirley and Butch summered at a cottage on Lake Melissa, in Detroit Lakes, MN where cherished lake visits became the focus of many family gatherings over the next 50 years.
Upon moving to Arizona, she became a realtor with John Hall & Associates. In addition to being a top real estate agent in sales, she managed many rental properties and kept her license even after her retirement in 2009.
She was truly a force in this life, with pure joy and pride for her family. She was an incredible mom, grandmother and great grandmother, who loved her family above all and was happiest when they were all together. Always in style, Shirley was a true beauty at every age. She took great interest in what was going on in the world, was an avid sports fan and loved connecting with family and friends, especially through Facebook. She has touched so many lives and fond memories of her will live on in all of us for years to come.
The family would like to extend special thanks to her wonderful caregiver, Deanna, the attentive staff at West Drive Sr. Living and Hospice of the Valley.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Butch, and her sister, Janice (Tryhus) West. She is survived by her children, Bruce (Janet) Meyer, of St Louis Park, Mn, Jayne Meyer Houghton, of Scottsdale, AZ, Jeffrey (Alison) Meyer, of Scottsdale, AZ, and Lisa (Greg) Cole, of Scottsdale, AZ. 12 grandchildren, John (Jill) Meyer, Scott (Julia) Meyer, Daniel Meyer, Stephen (Amanda) Houghton, Laura Houghton, Lindsay (Aaron) Feldberg, Austin Meyer, Philip Meyer, Zachary Meyer, Justin (Megan) Cole, Ashley Cole, and Dylan Cole; and 10 great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2pm on Monday, December 16, at Ascension Lutheran Church, 7100 N Lincoln Drive, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253. Greetings with the family to begin at 1pm.
An additional Celebration of Life will be held next summer at the family cottage on Lake Melissa, Detroit Lakes, MN, under her favorite willow tree. Interment will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis, MN, next to her husband, who was a Veteran of the Korean War.
In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Ascension Lutheran Church(above) or Shoreham Chapel, Shoreham, MN. Addressed to 6817 Point Drive, Edina MN 55435.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019