Shirley Ann (Hopfe) Millenacker
Phoenix - Shirley passed away on March 26, 2019. Shirley was born on February 22, 1928 in Austin MN. She grew up and went to school in Austin where she met Orville Millenacker and married on January 12, 1947.
Shirley and Orville relocated to Phoenix in 1957 with their son and two daughters. After being a stay at home mother for 25 years Shirley began her college career and graduated with honors from Arizona State University with a double major in Elementary Education and Home Economics. She taught school for two years and due to progressing health concerns retired from teaching.
Shirley received one of the earliest kidney transplants in 1983. Her kidney functioned for 36 years which exceeded the average time for most transplanted kidneys of 10-15 years. She was always incredibly grateful for the donation that gave her a second chance at life.
Shirley was known for her exceptional cooking and baking. She was a perfectionist in the kitchen and it was reflected in all that she made. She was also an amazing seamstress and could create the most creative clothing or home décor and was sought after throughout her life for her recommendations and skillset. She had a gift of adding the right touch to make something simple look outstanding.
Shirley is preceded in death by her husband (Orville), son (Dennis), grandson (Robert). She is survived by her daughters Candyce Henry, Debra Kuhn (Steve), grandchildren: Julie Millenacker ( Joe Yepes), Eric Henry, Craig Henry, and Tiffany Stuart (Nate), Lindsey Shooter (DJ). Great grandchildren: Alexandra Millenacker, Andrew Yepes- Millenacker, Cadence Heiner, Taryn Heiner, Ella Henry, Beau Shooter, Ellie Shooter, Monroe Shooter and sister: Lois Requa.
In lieu of flowers please consider making a charitable contribution to Donor Network of AZ in honor of Shirley Millenacker, please visit www.dnaz.org for additional information on donation.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 31, 2019