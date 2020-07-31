Shirley Ann Reichenbacker



Shirley Ann Reichenbacker, 80, passed away July 24, 2020, with her family by her side. She was born in Des Moines, IA to the late Albert & Illma Mann, Feb. 7, 1940, Des Moines, Iowa. She was married to late Robert Reichenbacker in 1956. Shirley is survived by two children: Kelli Jones of Phoenix and Robin Onstot of Norwalk, IA. She is also survived by four Grandchildren and five great grandchildren.



Shirley was preceded by by her loving husband in 1996, her son Robert Reichenbacker in 2005 & daughter Kim Schneider in 2014.









