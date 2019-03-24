|
|
Shirley Ann Sketo
Glendale - Shirley Ann Sketo passed away December 18, 2018, in Glendale, AZ. She was 81 years of age born on November 30, 1937. Her parents were Chalmer Earl Warner and Nina Elizabeth Myers in Bradford, OH. Shirley worked in Ohio for many years before moving to Wellton, AZ in 1973. Here, she worked as a bank teller, hay bailer and she retired after many years as Payroll Personnel Secretary at the Wellton-Mohawk Irrigation and Drainage District.
Shirley and husband Harry were snowbirds, wintering in Arizona and summering in Ohio but then finally settling in Arizona. They loved driving through nearby Amish country when they were in Ohio.
Shirley loved to meet people and people loved her back. She was fond of traveling with her husbands, making new friends and taking photos wherever they went. They called her "Stretch" when she played softball at 1st base. Shirley was also known as a fierce card player!
Preceding her in death were her parents, her brother Chalmer Warner, Jr., half-brother Mark Lutz, husbands Sam Finfrock and Edgar Duffner.
Shirley is survived by her husband Harry Roger Sketo, stepsons Mike and Mark (Stephanie) Sketo, step-grandsons Jon (Eileen) and Ryan (Angela) Sketo, step-great grandchildren Triston, Kayla, Juliet, Alexander and Bradley, half-sister Linda Fairchild, step-sister Sharon Huter, step-brother Marvin Clem (Ann).
She also leaves behind her Finfrock family, step sons Don & Sam and their families, nieces, Debra Bailey (Frank) Casey, Jane Rivas (Manny) Jessie and Zack, nephew Scott Finfrock (Carol) Alan, sons Trent, Zack and Bentley and Joe (Mariah) Bailey.
Shirley fought 7 years against cancer before finally losing the battle after stays in hospice and a group home. She donated her body to science.
No service is planned. Her ashes will be scattered near her double sister-in-law Wanda Sketo Finfrock Green, on a hill overlooking her beloved Arizona desert.
Donations may be made to Hospice of the Valley in Phoenix.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 24, 2019