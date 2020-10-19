1/1
Shirley (Gammell) Bonifasi
Shirley Bonifasi (Gammell) passed away peacefully in her Scottsdale home on October 15, 2020 at the age of 87.

Shirley is survived by her three children, Charlie of Carefree, Gloria Romerio of Scottsdale, Richard of Phoenix, and sister Marilyn Pollock of Forest Park, Illinois. She has 13 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her daughter Carmela (2015), son David (2004) and husband of 23 years Rudy (1973).

Shirley was born on September 4, 1933 in Olympia, Washington to parents Henry and Francella Gammell. She married Rudy Bonifasi in 1950 and they started their family, moving from Kansas City to Guatemala and finally laid down their roots in Palo Alto California. In 1964 Shirley, Rudy, 5 children and the family dog packed up and moved to Paradise Valley Arizona to follow their dream of becoming entrepreneurs. They bought Canyon State Communications and became proud business owners. Shortly after retiring, Rudy unexpectedly passed away in 1973. Shirley wanted to keep the family business growing so she and the 5 kids built the business to the largest, most successful communications site company in Arizona. Today, Antenna Sites, Inc. is still ran by 3 generations of the Bonifasi family.

Shirley was not only an accomplished entrepreneur, she loved classical music, painting, traveling around the world and surrounding herself with family. What she loved most of all was spending time with her best friend and sister Marilyn. The two were inseparable. They would travel around the world having adventures most people only dream of: visiting the Galapagos Islands, climbing Machu Picchu and witnessing the Northern Lights are just a few. She loved spending her summers at her cabin in Pinetop with her family and partner Jim Eden who passed away in 2016. One of Shirley's passions was painting, and she was actively invested in the art community and the High Country Art Association in Pinetop - Lakeside AZ.

A private ceremony is scheduled for October 21, 2020 at Messenger Mortuary in Scottsdale.

Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
