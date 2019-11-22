Services
Shirley Clark Obituary
Shirley Clark

Phoenix - Shirley Joy Clark was born on February 22, 1935 and passed away on November 11, 2019. She was a 1957 Arizona State University Graduate. After graduation, Shirley started teaching 3rd grade students at Sevilla Elementary School, where she remained for 38 years. Her interests outside of work were auto racing, taking trips to the beach, equine events, and arts & crafts. She retired in 1996. Shirley is survived by her husband, Richard Clark.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019
