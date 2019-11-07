|
|
Shirley Colleen DiMarco Reaume
Shirley (nee Burneson) passed peacefully on November 2, 2019. Shirley was born June 4, 1927, to Will S. McGaugh and Elsie Faye Dirickson in Fornfelt, Missouri (now Scott, Missouri). Her father died in a railroad accident. Her mother met and married Samuel T. Burneson and the family moved to Mason City, Iowa where Shirley was raised. She graduated from Mason City High School in 1945. Shirley married Gus DiMarco, started a family (Son Michael Anthony) and worked for many years as a teller for 1st National Bank and in sales for Yonkers Department Store. In 1963, Shirley and Michael started a new journey moving to Phoenix, AZ, where she worked as a secretary for AirResearch, and met her second husband, Albert G. Reaume. They were married for 25 years until his passing in 1990. After several years with the Department of Economic Security as an Administrative Assistant, she retired in 1989. Shirley lived her remaining years in Westbrook Village, Peoria, AZ enjoying her twin granddaughters, traveling, card games (Poker and Black Jack), family and many friends.
She is predeceased by her parents and second husband. She is survived by her brother Jerome P. Burneson (Barbara); son Michael A. DiMarco (Nancy); twin granddaughters Kimberly A. DiMarco and Kristin M. DiMirez (Javier); great grandchildren Avery, Oliver and Theodore; first husband Gus DiMarco and her special friend and companion of 20 years Larry Pfent; as well as several nieces.
Services will be held on November 13, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Clement of Rome Catholic Church, 15800 Del Webb Blvd., Sun City, AZ. The family extends its thanks to the staff of Palos Verdes Senior Community and Hospice of the Valley for their help and support the past 10 months. In lieu of flowers, please direct donations to St. Judes Hospital, Hospice of the Valley or the . To send condolence to the family visit www.SunlandMemorial.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 7 to Nov. 11, 2019