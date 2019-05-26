|
Shirley E. Gallagher passed away peacefully on May 8, 2019, in Palm Beach, Florida, at the age of 91. Born and raised in Rochester, New York, she worked as an executive secretary at Eastman Kodak as a young woman. While there, Shirley met her future husband, Vernon, through a co-worker she had befriended, who happened to be Vern's younger brother, Mike Gallagher. After marrying in 1954, Shirley spent the rest of her adult life as a loving wife of 59 years to Vern and mother to two daughters, Katherine and Sheila.
Vern's career with State Farm Insurance created a somewhat peripatetic lifestyle for the Gallaghers, moving them across seven states over more than thirty years, from New York, Florida, and the Midwest, to Southern California and ultimately the Phoenix area, where they settled permanently in the early 1980s and became well known among friends for their orange-picking parties in the winter season.
Having lived coast to coast for so many years, Shirley developed an intense love of travel. She and Vern spent summers and winters showing their grandchildren the national parks and had many family adventures in the Rocky Mountains. Throughout their later years, Shirley and Vern traveled to Hawaii frequently and any exotic port of call that accepted a cruise, of which she and Vern took many.
In addition to travel, Shirley enjoyed the company of animals, owning several furry friends throughout her life, including numerous stray cats, a Great Dane, a Dachshund, a yellow lab, a black lab, and two poodles. She was a star senior women's tennis player at her local country club and, having been the captain of her high school bowling team, maintained a 200-bowling average well into retirement. She was so good that Vern would often wager with friends during bowling tournaments, finding Shirley's talent to be a sure bet.
Shirley was predeceased by her husband Vern in 2013 and mother Hazel in 1984. Besides her two daughters, Katherine Vosters of New York City, and Sheila Duffy (Thomas) of Mesa, Arizona, Shirley is survived by three grandchildren - Brent Vosters (Ashley) of New York City, Jennifer Duffy of Phoenix, and Ryan Duffy of New York City - as well as two great grandchildren, Pippa and Winnie. Shirley's family would like to give special thanks to nursing aides Maria and Vilma for being so kindly devoted to Shirley's personal care in the final years of her life.
A memorial service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, June 8, at Messinger Pinnacle Peak Mortuary, 8555 East Pinnacle Peak Road, Scottsdale, Arizona, 85255.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to support the Columbia University Irving Medical Center Division of Cardiology Research in memory of Shirley Gallagher. Please make the check payable to The Trustees of Columbia University and send to Columbia University Irving Medical Center, Office of Development, Attn: Jamie Bienstock, 630 West 168th Street, P&S 2-421, New York, New York, 10032
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 26, 2019