Shirley E Petersen
Shirley E Petersen born 6-20-35 died by COVID-19 on 7-12-2020. Survived by her Daughter Ann Marie, Son William and Daughter in-law Hopie. The virus prevents public memorial currently. Visit her memorial site @ never-gone.com
search for Shirley Petersen. Shirley will rest with her husband Rod in the National Memorial Cemetery section D7, Row A site 19. In Lieu of flowers Shirley requested that donations be sent: Alzheimer's Association
@ alz.org
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.