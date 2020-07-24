1/1
Shirley E. Petersen
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley E Petersen

Shirley E Petersen born 6-20-35 died by COVID-19 on 7-12-2020. Survived by her Daughter Ann Marie, Son William and Daughter in-law Hopie. The virus prevents public memorial currently. Visit her memorial site @ never-gone.com search for Shirley Petersen. Shirley will rest with her husband Rod in the National Memorial Cemetery section D7, Row A site 19. In Lieu of flowers Shirley requested that donations be sent: Alzheimer's Association @ alz.org




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved