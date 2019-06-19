|
Shirley Edna Fabricant (née Suchoff)
Glendale - Shirley Edna Fabricant (née Suchoff) died on January 18, 2019 at the age of 93 at Hospice of the Valley—Thunderbird.
Grandma Shirley is survived by her granddaughters and her great grandchildren. She is also survived by Warren, Karl, and Hal, who went above and beyond to help her live independently for as long as she did.
She was born on June 12, 1925 in Queens, NY, to the parents of Aaron and Rose, and she moved to Coolidge, AZ around 1945. She later moved to the Glendale area. One of her greatest passions was acting and theater. She even performed with Nick Nolte in Disney's "The Feather Farm" (1969). Shirley was an amazing cook and enjoyed making meals for her family, especially for holiday celebrations. Shirley also loved to garden and grow flowers, roses in particular. She was the primary caregiver to her son, Steve, who died of Marfan Syndrome in 1998. Shirley liked to say that she was a tough, old broad, and that as we grew up, she grew old. We miss you.
A private celebration of life was held in Sedona, AZ on April 20, 2019.
Those wishing to honor her life can make a donation to an organization that supports the theater arts, Marfan Syndrome research, Jewish community centers, or the Democratic political party.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 19, 2019