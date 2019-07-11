|
Shirley Hemphill
Phoenix - On Saturday, July 6, 2019, Shirley Hemphill, loving wife of Ray Hemphill and mother of two children, passed away at the age of 89.
Shirley was born April 3, 1930 in Phoenix, AZ. On March 17, 1953, she married Ray. They raised two children, Kathryn and David.
Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Ray. She is survived by her two children, four grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Services will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 10:30 AM at Greenwood Memory Lawn. Flowers or donations may be sent to 719 N 27th Ave, Phoenix 85009.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 11, 2019