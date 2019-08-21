|
|
Shirley Hoover Pearse
Gold Canyon - Pearse, Shirley Hoover, of Gold Canyon, Az, 87 years, passed away in Springville,NY on August 10th. Shirley graduated with a BA from the University of Vermont. Married while in college, Shirley started a family which resulted in three children; Debbie, Cindy, and Ralph. Following graduation , and a short term as a H.S. teacher, Shirley decided to enter Boston University School of Theology and upon completion was awarded a Masters Degree becoming an ordained minister..She then became a Pastor in the New England Conference of the First United Methodist Church. Shirley then served as Pastor to seven churches throughout New England before her retirement in 2000. Shirley is survived by her husband, Donald; children, Debbie,Cindy and Ralph; 4 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren and a large number of extended family. Her guidance and love will be missed. A memorial and celebration of life will be held Saturday, Aug. 24th, 2019 at 11:00am at Mariposa Gardens Memorial Park, 400 S Power Rd, Mesa, Az.. 85206
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 21, 2019