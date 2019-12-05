|
Shirley Irene Hensler
Surprise - Shirley Irene Hensler (nee Nielsen) passed away November 28, 2019 at her home in Surprise, AZ. Shirley was born October 2, 1934 in Chicago, Illinois. She was the daughter of Walter and Irene (Folger) Nielsen. She was married to her high school sweetheart, William Hensler on October 2, 1954 and, together they raised 5 daughters. The family moved to Phoenix in 1970. Shirley was at various times, a homemaker, a sales clerk, and a secretary, retiring from American National Insurance. She was a wonderful cook who hosted many large family gatherings and she was an avid reader of historical and romance novels.
Shirley was predeceased by 2 of her daughters, Sandra and Paula, and one grandson, Ryan. She is survived by her husband, Bill, 3 daughters, Linda (Thomas) Gennaro of Glendale, AZ; Donna (Brad) Wilke, of Phoenix AZ; and Lisa (Chris) Frederick, of Glendale, AZ; 15 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren; two sisters Virginia Smith of Surprise, AZ and Kathleen (George) Rust, of Glendale, AZ; and one brother, Ken (Phyllis) Nielsen of Sun Lakes, AZ; and a number of nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held on December 12, 2019 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Best Funeral Services, 9380 W. Peoria, in Peoria, AZ. A Graveside service will be held on December 13, 2019 at Holy Cross Cemetery, 9925 W. Thomas Rd., in Avondale, AZ.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 5 to Dec. 11, 2019