Shirley Jean Lose

Shirley Jean Lose Obituary
Shirley Jean Lose

Payson - Shirley Jean Lose, 78 of Payson, Arizona passed away at her home December 21,2019.

Born in Redwood City, CA, she was the youngest of three children. Shirley worked in repair and refurbishment of circuit boards and was a buyer of electronic computer parts. Shirley retired and relocated from Phoenix to Payson where she was an active member of several organizations such as the Red Hat Ladies of Payson, part of a local Singles group, member of the NRA, Payson Elks Lodge, and volunteered for various community groups.

Shirley was proceeded in death by her husband Ralph, her parents Kathryn and Lewis and brother Jim. She is survived by sister Marjorie Shipley, children Faelynn Freemore, Marc (Bonnie) Lose, Kathy Barrio, Grandchildren, Sue, Tomie, Nick, Jennifer, Corey, Valerie, Neil, Dustin, Vanessa, Ivy, Harmony and 11 great grandchildren.

Celebration of Life Services for Shirley Lose will be held on Friday January 3, 2019, 1 pm at Menke Funeral & Cremation Center in the Sun City Room (west end of the parking lot) 12420 North 103rd Avenue Sun City, AZ 85351. 623-979-6451

A donation can be made in lieu of flowers to either the Phoenix Children's Hospital-Foundation or Alzheimer's Foundation of Arizona.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
