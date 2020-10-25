Shirley Joan Maday Sawka



Phoenix - Shirley Joan Maday Sawka, 91, passed away on October 19, 2020 in Phoenix, AZ. She was the beloved wife of Alexander (Bud) Sawka. They would have been married 70 years on October 28, 2020.



Born in Chicago, Illinois, on May 14, 1929, she was the daughter of Sophie M. Winnicki and Walter C. Maday. She had two sisters, Lorrie M. Maday Peters (Leroy) and Joan Maday Class Riley, both who preceded her in death.



Bud and Shirley had three children: Roberta, David and Bruce. Unfortunately, Bruce passed away at birth. They raised Roberta and David on Keeney Street in Morton Grove, Illinois. This was not your ordinary street. They made lifelong friends and recounted thousands of memories from the "best time of their life" to anyone that would listen.



Bud and Shirley relocated to Phoenix, Arizona in the early 1980's, but they found their forever home when they moved to Westbrook Village in 1986, Shirley was involved in many activities at WBV: golf, day trips, bingo and working at the recreation center for 25 years. She was well known and loved by anyone who met her.



She is survived by her loving husband Alexander (Bud) Sawka, and cherished children, Roberta L. Kerwin and David W. Sawka. She had five grandchildren, Colleen Kerwin Howell (Patrick), Katie Kerwin Thomson (Paul), Sophia Sawka Tobolka (Quentan), David Sawka (Christina), and Nikolai Sawka. She was a great-grandmother (GiGi) to eight, Jackson and Tyler Howell, Rylee and Alexander Thomson, Eve, Bowen and Sparrow Tobolka, and Esther Sawka.



There will be a private celebration of life at a later date.









