Shirley Kay Anderson
Phoenix - Our mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and mother-in-law, Shirley Kay Anderson, passed away on the morning of June 9, 2019. Grandma was 93. She had fought a valiant battle against the forces of old-age for the last couple of years, so the peace she enjoys now in heaven is well deserved.
Shirley Smith grew up in Davenport, Iowa. The youngest of 3 sisters and 4 brothers, she loved family and stayed in contact with all of them. She married Charles (Chuck) Kay in 1947 and traveled and lived all around the Midwest as Chuck directed marketing for some of the top food distributers in the country. In 1966 Chuck and Shirley moved to Phoenix where they opened numerous successful businesses and settled to raise their 3 children, Steven, Christine, and Michael. We lost Chuck in 1980 shortly after the birth of his first grandchild, Kathryn Pearl Kucharski. Twelve years later she lost her son Steven as well.
Shirley remarried in 1981 to John J. Anderson. They loved traveling the world together until John passed away in 1996. She enjoyed playing golf and bridge with the girls at Arizona CC, and continued traveling extensively with a group of good friends. But her real love was doting on her 4 grandchildren. Her 2 great grandchildren came late in her life but brought her immense happiness.
We remember Shirley as a beautiful woman, always gracious and caring. She could never get enough of family-time. Get-togethers would last into the wee hours with conversations coupled with constant laughter. As our family matriarch it gave her great joy to keep up with all the additions to our large extended family.
Shirley is survived by children: Kris (Stephen) Kucharski, Michael Kay, and daughter-in-law Nan Sparle-Kay; grandchildren: Kathryn Kucharski, Susannah Kucharski, Charles Kay, Kimberly (Dylan) Tomlin; great-grandchildren: Avery and Brooks Tomlin
In Lieu of Flowers consider donations in Shirley's name to Hospice of the Valley (www.hov.org).
There will be a celebration of Shirley's life on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 3 PM at the Arizona Country Club.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 12, 2019