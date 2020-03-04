|
|
Shirley Lorraine Rann Iaquinto
Mesa - Shirley Lorraine Rann Iaquinto, 96, passed away February 18, 2020, in Mesa, AZ. Shirley was born in Chicago, Illinois, to Roy D. and Fanny Rann. She spent her early years in Cicero, Illinois graduating from J. Sterling Morton HS.
Shirley joined the Navy in 1943, and was one of the first W.A.V.E. enlistments stationed at Cecil Field, Jacksonville, Florida. This is where she met her husband, Joe. In 1945, they married and attended the University of Tampa. They soon moved to AZ in 1948 and she continued her education at Arizona State College (ASU) and raised their four children.
Shirley loved Tempe and put her talents to work in her teaching career. She obtained her Master's Degree in 1961. She was recognized with many honors and awards, and became a frequent presenter at career education seminars throughout the country. She also spent time as Assistant Principal in the Roosevelt School District (Phx) implementing many of the Career Education methods she championed.
Before and after she retired, Shirley devoted countless hours to volunteer service with the AZ and US Dept. of Education. She was a member of the Tempe Parks and Recreation Board and helped design Kiwanis Park. Shirley also was a long time member of Tempe Woman's Club.
Shirley had a "Bucket List" of life-long dreams and accomplished all of them except flying in a sea plane; visited 48 states; traveled to Europe and China and had unending enthusiasm for new adventures.
Shirley and Joe were married 54 years before his death in January of 2000. She is survived by a sister, Dawn Tucek (Chuck) of Tucson; a brother, Robert Rann (Sherrill) of Huntington Beach, California; four children, Sharon Lunt (Olas); Jeri Chapman (Robert); Michael Iaquinto (Anna); and Mark Iaquinto; 10 Grandchildren and 18 Great-Grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life service will be held, Saturday, March 21st, 1:00pm at Redemption Gilbert Church, 1820 West Elliot Road, Gilbert, AZ 85233.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Choices Pregnancy Centers, 1818 East Southern Avenue, #13A, Mesa, AZ 85204 <choicesaz.com>.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 4 to Mar. 15, 2020