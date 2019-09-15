|
|
Shirley McClanahan
Peoria, AZ. - Shirley McClanahan passed away peacefully on Friday, August 30, 2019. Shirley was born in Chicago, Illinois to George and Paulene Camden on July 25, 1926. Shirley married John McClanahan (Jack) in 1946 in Berwyn, Illinois, and enjoyed more than 70 years of marriage together. Shirley received her degree from Glendale Community College and was an avid potter and golfer. She leaves behind three children: Keith, Bruce and Susan, four grandchildren: Mandy, Melissa, Joseph, and Garrick, and six great-grandchildren: Max, Tate, Norah, Connor, Declan, and Scarlett. Memorial services will be held Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 10 AM at Peace Lutheran Church, 18265 N 89th Ave, Peoria, Arizona. Following the memorial service, Shirley will be laid to rest at 1:00 p.m. at the National Memorial Cemetery in Arizona, 23029 Cave Creek Rd., Phoenix Arizona. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Organization at https://act.alz.org
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 15, 2019