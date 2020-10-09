Shirley Miriam Knudsen
September 11, 1928 - September 20, 2020
Shirley was born into this world as a daughter, sister, and niece. Born in Chicago, Illinois to Fred & Miriam Moyer. As the baby of the family, she was described by her two older sisters, Betty June and Jeanne, as being spoiled.
She graduated from Schurz High School in Chicago. While in high school, she worked at the Five and Dime store and as a switchboard operator with the phone company. During this time, she had new roles as a friend and became an aunt.
She met husband, Frank, at a movie theater through mutual friends. She became his wife on August 9, 1947 when they married in Chicago. Son, David Wayne (Gulf Breeze, FL), was born the following year and Shirley became a mother as well. Her daughter, Diane Lynn (Phoenix), came along in 1954. Several months later, she and Frank purchased their first home in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. While raising her young children, she drove a school bus and taught and drove bus for a local nursery school. Later she worked as a medical secretary in the hospital and in two physicians' offices. She then went into accounting working for a car dealership and manufacturing and construction companies. She ended her career working for her beloved city of Rolling Meadows and then moved to Phoenix in 1994.
Her roles continued to increase as she became a mother-in-law in 1973 to Jackie and Brian. Her unconditional mother's love was readily extended to these new young adults in the family. While she enjoyed her many roles in life, being a grandma and later a great grandma brought her much joy and happiness. Grandmother to her "angels": Eric Knudsen (Kim), Matt Lensch (Joanna), Justin Lensch (DaNell), Rachel Pocknell (Tom) and Allison Knudsen. She was Great Grandma Shirley to 10 "angels": Brinley, Erika, Owen, Alex, Makenna, Reagan, Annabella, Abigail, Gwen, and Porter.
In 1985, after 38 years of marriage, Shirley became a widow. She was a strong and resilient woman who was proud of the fact that she had been able to live alone and independently for the next 35 years. Shirley was active in the senior ministry at her church, All Saints Lutheran, as well as local Republican Women's groups, Christian Women's, and the Peach Pits. She previously served as an auxiliary member of UMOM New Day.
Arrangements by Best Funeral Services. On-line obituary https://obituaries.bestfuneralservices.com/shirley-m-knudsen/
A private memorial service and internment of ashes will be at All Saints Lutheran Church. Contact family for details.
Memorial contributions may be made to:
All Saints Lutheran Church Senior Ministries Program, 15649 North 7th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85022 https://www.allsaintsphoenix.org/giving
or
UMOM New Day Center 3333 East Van Buren Street Phoenix, Arizona 85008 https://umom.org/memorialandtributes/