Shirley Nelson Haasl
Mesa - Shirley Nelson Haasl age 96 passed away February 17, 2020 in Mesa, Arizona. Shirley was born in Hovland,MN on March 6, 1923 to Martin and Flossie Jacobsen. She was preceded in death by husband Harry Nelson, daughter Donna Nathe, parents, four sisters and one brother. Shirley is survived by husband Joe Haasl, of Babbitt, MN ;sons Leslie (Karen) Nelson , San Tan Valley, Arizona; Rick (Randi) Nelson, Grand Marais,MN; daughters Nancy(Howard) Ryan, Grand Rapids, MN; Betty (Bob) Clymer, Goodyear, AZ; Jeanne (Charlie Nolf) Nelson, Scotland; seven grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren; one sister and one brother and many nieces and nephews. Services will be in Hovland at a later date. The family would like to thank Living Legacy Senior Care for the loving care they gave our mother for the past five years.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 18 to Feb. 23, 2020