Born 12-16-1923 in Grafton, Illinois, of parents Clarence and Edith Plummer, second of five children.

Attended and graduated St. Joseph's School of Nursing. Post-graduate education in Pediatrics at St. Vincent's in Chicago, and Psychiatry at St. Vincent's in St. Louis. Also attended Southern Illinois University and Phoenix College. Moved to Phoenix in 1958.

Married the love of her life, Dr. Herbert Munhall in 1979.

Predeceased by her husband, parents, one brother and one sister.

Survived by two children, Janis Hoge and James Creech, and six step-children, Mike, Chris, Robert, Mark, Tom Munhall, and Nancy Gunderson.

Most important in Shirley's life, her family and her Catholic faith.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 15, 2019
