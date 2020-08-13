Shirley R. Johnson
Shirley R. Johnson from Sun City passed away on August 9, 2020 at the age of 94.
Shirley was born in Tenstrike Minnesota and moved to AZ. In 1942 where she was a long time resident of the Avondale/Tolleson area. She retired from Agua Fria High School where she served as the front desk telephone receptionist. She was very active in her church and community, always of service to others. The highlight of her life was her family where she was a devoted wife, mother of three, grandmother of 10, great grandmother of 24, and great great grandmother to 8. Her family, extended family and host of many friends will miss her sorely.
Shirley is survived by her daughters Arlene Ruble, Lynette Pack (Joedy), DIL Kathy Johnson and above mentioned Grands. She was pre-deceased by her husband Clarence Johnson and son Donald Johnson. Private Funeral Services will be held on Saturday August 22nd at Menke Funeral Home in Sun City with interment immediately following at Holy Cross Cemetery. Donations may be made to Celebration Lutheran Church, 8726 W. Olive Ave., Peoria, AZ 85345. Condolences may be shared at www.menkefuneralhome.com