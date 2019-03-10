Services
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Mountain Brook Village, Sunset Room Building B
5782 S Mountain Brook Dr
Gold Canyon, AZ
Shirley Rae Hausman


Shirley Rae Hausman

Gold Canyon - Shirley Rae Hausman, 84, of Gold Canyon, AZ, passed away on Wednesday, Feb 20, 2019.

She was born November 7, 1934 in Postville, Iowa, the daughter of Paul Henry Topel and Vivian May Welsch. She was proceeded in death by her brother Ron Topel, and is survived by two sisters Pamela Stein and Connie Bahl, 4 children, 13 grandchildren and 10 great grand-children.

Shirley will be remembered for her love of gardening, fishing, the ocean, camping, wildlife, travel, adventure, entertaining, philanthropy, caring, sharing and so much more.

A celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at Mountain Brook Village, 5782 S Mountain Brook Dr., Gold Canyon, AZ 85118, on Sunday, April 7, from 2:00-6:00PM in the Sunset Room, Building B.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 10, 2019
