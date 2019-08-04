Resources
Shirley Sue Bane

Shirley Sue Bane Obituary
Scottsdale - Shirley Sue Bane, 79, was born November 18, 1939 to William & Marvel Waldon of LeRoy, Ill. Shirley passed away July 4, with her family by her side. She is survived by her sons Jeff (Erica) of Houston, TX, Doug of Scottsdale, AZ, Brian of Chandler, AZ; two-grandchildren, Tracy and Kristina (Brett); and two great grandchildren, Knox and Harlow.

Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry E. Bane 8/02/18, Rebecca Sue Bane (daughter) 11/14/1963, (parents) William 1948 & Marvel M. Waldon 12/12/1989 Betty (sister) 2/18/2005.

Shirley went to LeRoy High, Ill. Afterwards marrying high school sweetheart Jerry E Bane on August 17, 1958. Shirley had been employed in Advertising, Bookkeeper for family businesses, Real Estate Agent (Coldwell Banker) and has given selflessly volunteering at hospitals, non-profits groups and Children's First Academy. She taught Bible School classes at First United Methodist Church. She played tennis, bridge, golf while earning a spot for the "Hole in One" Club. A great woman, wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt.

No services are being held. Shirley asked that any donations be made to: Children First Leadership Academy, 1648 S 16th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85034. Office: 602.712.0500; Fax: 602.712.0506;

https://cfaphoenix.org/donate/
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 4, 2019
