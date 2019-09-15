Services
AZ Legacy Funeral Home, Chandler
1374 N. Arizona Ave.
Chandler, AZ 85225
(480) 963-6200
Memorial service
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Dayspring United Methodist Church
1365 E. Elliot Road
Tempe, AZ
Shirly Frances King


1943 - 2019
Shirly Frances King Obituary
Shirly Frances King

Tempe - Shirly Frances King, age 76, of Tempe, Arizona, passed away on Monday August 12, 2019 at Scottsdale Osborn Hospital. Ultimately, she succumbed to injuries received in an automobile accident that occured on July 3, 2019 (her birthday). Shirly was born in Providence, Rhode Island on July 3, 1943 to Vaughn and Francis Peterson. Because of their father's Naval career, Shirly and her brother, John Peterson, lived in several places including Cuba, Kansas, Virginia, California and Texas. After graduating from El Paso High School, Shirly attended the University of Texas, El Paso and later earned a Nursing Degree from Tarleton State Univeristy in Stephenville, Texas. Her nursing and administrative careers took her through Texas, Wyoming, Michigan and Arizona. Shirly expressed her love of life by nurturing her flower and vegetable gardens and by virtue of her generosity and sense of humor, bringing joy to the lives of others. She was a dear, kind soul loved by her family and friends. Shirly is survived by her loving husband, Dr. Ira C. King, Jr., her children Sherri McVay, David McVay, Jason Shive, (step children) Donna King and Wendell King, six grandchildren and her brother John "Johnny" Peterson. For all the wonderful things she did for others, Shirly will be remembered and missed dearly. She was a dear, kind soul. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at 2:00 pm in the santucary at Dayspring United Methodist Church, 1365 E. Elliot Road in Tempe, Arizona. A graveside service will be held in Jefferson City, Missouri on a date yet to be determined.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in memory of Shirly to by phone at 1-800-822-6344 or by mail to 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements entrusted to Legacy Funeral Home - Chandler

http://www.azlegacyfuneralhome.com/obituary/shirly-frances-king/
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 15, 2019
