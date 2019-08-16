Services
Queen Of Heaven Mortuary
1562 E Baseline Rd
Mesa, AZ 85204
(480) 892-3729
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
5:00 PM
Queen Of Heaven Mortuary
1562 E Baseline Rd
Mesa, AZ 85204
Rosary
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
7:00 PM
Queen Of Heaven Mortuary
1562 E Baseline Rd
Mesa, AZ 85204
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Cross Catholic Church
1244 S. Power Road
Mesa, AZ
Resources
Shizuko "Susie" Cook


1934 - 2019
Shizuko "Susie" Cook Obituary
Shizuko "Susie" Cook

Mesa - Shizuko "Susie" Cook, born August 20, 1934 passed peacefully into eternal life on Saturday August 10, 2019. She is survived by brother Kenei Matayoshi, sisters Fumiko Miyagi and Fugie Kakazu, her loving husband of nearly 60 years, Lyle Cook, (retired U.S. Air Force), her sons, Eddie (Jenny) Cook, and Ken Cook, six grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Visitation begins at 5:00 pm Friday August 16, 2019 at Queen of Heaven Catholic Funeral Home located at 1562 E. Baseline Rd, Mesa, AZ followed by Rosary at 7pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 1244 S. Power Road, Mesa, AZ at 11:00 am on Saturday, August 17, 2019, followed by a luncheon at the Arizona Golf Resort, 425 S. Power Road, Mesa, AZ. Arrangements entrusted to Queen of Heaven Catholic Funeral Home, Mesa, AZ.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 16, 2019
