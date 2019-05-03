Services
Brezniak-Rodman Funeral Home
1251 Washington Street
Newton, MA 02465
(617) 969-0800
Graveside service
Friday, May 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Temple Israel Cemetery
492 North Ave.
Wakefield, MA
Phoenix - Sidney Stern, formerly of Boston,MA, on April 28, 2019. Beloved son of the late Solomon and Estelle (Kasanof) Stern. Mr. Stern was born in Boston on February 10, 1934. A graduate of Harvard College and Harvard Business School, Mr. Stern resided and worked in Boston for most of his life. He enjoyed a successful career in finance and was passionate in his support of LGBTQ organizations and causes. Mr. Stern was an avid skier who spent many wonderful summers in Truro and Provincetown, MA. Mr. Stern is survived by his cousins, Ellen Deborah (Stern) Gilman, Michael Gilman, and their four children, Theodore, Rachel, Eli, and Charles. Graveside services were held at Temple Israel Cemetery, Wakefield, MA, In lieu of flowers please send remembrances to give.onenten.org/sidney. Arrangements by Brezniak-Rodman Funeral Directors, Newton, MA
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 3, 2019
