Sidney W. Barrick



March 16, 1931 - August 17, 2020



Sid Barrick was lovingly embraced in the arms of Jesus Christ on August 17, 2020.



His Heavenly Welcoming Party included the love of his life, Betty Elaine Schmidt-Barrick, his parents Edith and Roland Barrick, siblings: Lester, Stanley, Jeanette, Inger, Dalford, Sid's Father and Mother in Law, Clarence W. Schmidt, Estella Schmidt, as well as many sisters and brothers in law.



Mourning their loss of Brother, Brother in Law, Dad, Father in Law, Grandpa and Great-grandpa and not in the Heavenly attendance at this time, are his brother Hoyt Barrick (Osage , Iowa), Sister in Law Virginia Barrick (Muscatine, Iowa), Brother in Law C.W. Schmidt, son, Steven and wife Sarah (Bittner) Barrick (Colorado Springs, CO), Daughter Debra and husband Larry Green (Mesa, AZ), Grandsons and their wives, Benjamin and Alyson (Shaffer) Barrick (Simpsonville, SC), Dane and Caroline (Bowles) Barrick (Simpsonville, SC), Joshua and Jordan (Eades) Barrick (Traverse City, MI), John and Mary (Anderson) Barrick (Maui, HI), Luke Barrick (Kansas City, MO). His great grandchildren include, Cora Barrick, Anabelle Barrick, Asher Barrick, Jack Barrick, Miller Barrick and Vanwinfield Barrick. Sidney leaves behind many nieces, nephews and precious friends.



Born March 16, 1931 in Wapello, Iowa, Sidney was the seventh of eight children born to Roland and Edith (Matthews) Barrick. He thrived in the large, farming family. Sid excelled in athletics, academics, theatre, and choir. After high school graduation, he entered the United States Marine Corps at the time of the Korean Conflict. During a scheduled leave-of-absence he returned home to Wapello, Iowa. His eldest brother and wife along with another couple, (with whom they were good friends) the sister and brother in law of Betty Schmidt arranged a "blind date." Sidney and Betty 'fell for each other' and began dating. After Sid was honorably discharged from the Marines, he attended Parson's College on the GI Bill. A year later, he and Betty were married on July 3, 1955.



Sidney graduated with a vocal music degree from Parson's College and began a teaching career. He later returned to University of Iowa to further his education earning a Masters in Fine Arts Degree; he soon returned to U of I and graduated with an Administration Degree. He was High School Principal in Deep River Millersburg, Junior High Principal in Pella, Iowa, and Junior High/Middle School Principal in Manchester, Iowa. He served on state-wide, education committees in Iowa, and was the 1990 recipient of the R.P. Brimm Award, given to the Outstanding Iowa Middle Level Educator.



After 35 years in Education, Sid and Betty retired to Sun City, Arizona. He and Betty joined the Lakeview United Methodist Church and became involved in the library as well as various church committees. They also took advantage of the many recreational opportunities offered in Sun City's Recreational Centers. Sid became very skilled in silver craft, lapidary, and laminated wood work.



A memorial service is planned, October 24 at 10:30 am, at Lakeview United Methodist Church in Sun City, AZ.



Individuals who wish to honor the memory and life of Sidney William Barrick may make donations to:



Lakeview United Methodist Church, 10290 W. Thunderbird BLVD, Sun City, AZ 85351 : Sidney Barrick Memorial Fund



Family Comfort Hospice, Sidney Barrick Memorial, 7975 N. Hayden Road, Suite A-203, Scottsdale, AZ 85258









