|
|
Siegfried "Ziggy" Leopold Wauro
Scottsdale - March 10, 1935 - October 21, 2019 Siegfried ("Ziggy") Leopold Wauro, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019, in Scottsdale, Arizona, surrounded by his family.
Ziggy was born on March 10, 1935, in Nieder-Ullersdorf, Germany, to Max and Selma Wauro. In 1954, after completing a butcher apprenticeship in Stuttgart, Ziggy emigrated to Toronto, Canada, where he met his future wife, Marie. In 1957, Ziggy and Marie opened their first store together and called it "Tip Top Meat Market".
Ziggy and Marie married in January 1962, and they were blessed with five children: Robert, Darlene, Michelle, Christina and Jacquelyne.
Ziggy and Marie opened five stores of their own before Ziggy joined Galen Weston's food empire. Tip Top Meat Market then became known as "Ziggy's Fantastic Foods" and grew to 48 stores.
Fueled by a desire to spend more time with his family, Ziggy retired from the food industry in 1978. That year, Ziggy and Marie moved their family to Arizona. Investing in real estate became Ziggy's new passion.
Although his formal education was limited, Ziggy loved learning new things and was a perpetual student. He stayed up-to-date on world events, politics, the Arizona real estate industry and the stock market
Ziggy's faith was a cornerstone in his life. He and Marie worshipped at St. Patrick Catholic Community in Scottsdale.
Ziggy is survived by his wife, Marie Wauro (nee Ermellini); children Darlene Wauro, Michelle Glessner (John), Christina Dooley (John) and Jacquelyne Segura; and grandsons Matthew Dooley (Jordan), Nicholas Dooley (Rachel), Tyler Bruggman, Robert Wauro, Jr., Marcus Segura, Justin Segura, Thomas Wauro, Timothy Wauro, and Anthony Segura; sister-in-law, Ingrid Wauro; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, his beloved son Robert and his brother Wolfgang.
Ziggy was loved by many, and he will be truly missed. Ziggy will always be remembered for his spirit and love of life, talking to everyone he encountered and his compassion and willingness to help others.
A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at 11:30 a.m., at St. Patrick Catholic Community, 10815 North 84th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85260. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made, in Ziggy's memory, to Barrow's Neurological Foundation, the or JDRF.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019