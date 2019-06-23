|
|
Silas E. Davis
Phoenix - Silas E. Davis, retired pastor, passed away on June 16, 2019 at the age of 91. He is survived by his wife, Yvonne L. Davis of Flagstaff, Arizona, and his three children, Vicki L. Davis, Randall L. Davis and his wife Elisa, Brent L. Davis and his wife Mary, four grandchildren and one great-grandchild, all of the Phoenix, Arizona area.
Silas was born September 12, 1927 to Silas E. Davis and Jesse Mable Ditch Davis. He was the twelfth of thirteen children. His surviving sister is Vera Douglass of York, Pennsylvania. Silas served in the Navy, and then attended the University of Arkansas, eventually graduating with a bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration. Afterwards he worked for several construction companies, and ultimately managed Arizona Sash and Door in Tucson, Arizona.
Silas then transitioned into the ministry, being ordained by the Southern Baptist Convention on January 19, 1975. Starting in 1979, he became the Pastor of East Tucson Baptist Church, where he served for thirteen years. In 1992, Silas partially retired, and he and Yvonne moved to Flagstaff, Arizona where Silas served as the Director of Missions for the Grand Canyon Baptist Association.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 23, 2019