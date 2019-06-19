|
|
Silvio A. Greco
Scottsdale - On Wednesday, June 13, 2019 our beloved, humble and kind father Silvio A. Greco, 99, passed away peacefully. Silvio was born on February 2, 1920 in Rende, Italy. He is survived by his wife, his three children, eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Silvio was a professional Italian tailor who had a passion for his craft. He had a tailor shop in Italy, Buenos Aires, Argentina, Kenosha, Wisconsin and Scottsdale, Arizona. Visitation services will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 5:30-7:00 pm at Hansen Desert Hills Mortuary, 6500 E. Bell Rd, Scottsdale, AZ. The Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Bernard of Clairvaux. 10755 N. 124th Street, Scottsdale. Visit www.hansenmortuary.com for online condolences.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 19, 2019