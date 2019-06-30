|
|
Silvio A. Greco
Scottsdale - On Thursday, June 13, 2019 our beloved, humble and kind father Silvio A. Greco, 99, passed away peacefully. Silvio was born on February 2, 1920 in Rende, Italy. He is survived by his wife, his three children, eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Silvio was a professional Italian tailor who had a passion for his craft. He had a tailor shop in Italy, Buenos Aires, Argentina, Kenosha, Wisconsin and Scottsdale, Arizona. Services were held. Visit www.hansenmortuary.com for online condolences.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 30, 2019