Services
Hansen Desert Hills Mortuary and Memorial Park
6500 E. Bell Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
(480) 991-5800
Resources
More Obituaries for Silvio Greco
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Silvio A. Greco


1920 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Silvio A. Greco Obituary
Silvio A. Greco

Scottsdale - On Thursday, June 13, 2019 our beloved, humble and kind father Silvio A. Greco, 99, passed away peacefully. Silvio was born on February 2, 1920 in Rende, Italy. He is survived by his wife, his three children, eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Silvio was a professional Italian tailor who had a passion for his craft. He had a tailor shop in Italy, Buenos Aires, Argentina, Kenosha, Wisconsin and Scottsdale, Arizona. Services were held. Visit www.hansenmortuary.com for online condolences.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hansen Desert Hills Mortuary and Memorial Park
Download Now