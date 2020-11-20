Skyler Russell



Phoenix - Skyler Patrick Russell at the age of 33 passed away October 16, 2020. Both humble & confident, a man of many talents & heart of gold. An accomplished fencer, golfer, personal trainer, actor, model & artist. A son who held his scared mom's hand on a rollercoaster, a dad who made funny YouTube videos with his son & a grandson who carried his grandpa's luggage while traveling the world with him. He had many friends, of all ages, & lots of words of wisdom & encouragement for each of them. His grandpa greeted him in heaven, his son will carry his legacy & I as his mom will honor him for the rest of my life. He was the best of all of us. Celebration of Life will be Saturday, Nov 28, 10:30am, at Greenwood Memory Lawn Serenity Chapel, 2300 W. Van Buren, Phoenix.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store