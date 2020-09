Socorro (Suki) Escarcega-KovarikSocorro (Suki) Escarcega-Kovarik, 86, passed away on September 9, 2020, having battled Dementia derived from Alzheimer's for nearly a decade. She is survived by her children Kim, David and Karen, four grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and her sisters Katie, Delores, and Cris. Private services to be held. In lieu of any gifts or flowers, please consider making a memorial donation to your local Alzheimer's Association Chapter.