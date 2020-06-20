Socorro M Leon



Tempe - Socorro Leon beloved Mother, Grand Mother Great Grand Mother, Sister and Aunt passed away peacefully from this life to the next surrounded by her children and sister On June 17, 2020. Socorro was born in Tempe to Ramon and Ramona Martinez On March 4th, 1931, she was the youngest of 9 siblings. She lived her whole life in Tempe and attended 8th Street School and grew up and lived in a neighborhood of modest houses where ASU is now located. Socorro married the love of her life Gene Leon on June 24th, 1950 and they lived in Tempe and raised their family till our fathers passing in 2006. Our mother remained in the home she and our father made. Our mother was a loving, giving and caring soul. She was a friend and a mother to all who knew her. Mom loved find-a-word puzzle books, watching Family Feud, Diamondback games (wow was she mad the season got cancelled) praying her rosary to the Blessed Mother, and she loved Tom Hanks movies. Socorro is predeceased in death by her husband, her parents and 7 brothers and sisters. She is survived by her children Yolanda Celaya who was her loving companion and care giver till the end and her daughter Monica Leon her husband Doug Opfer and the shining star of her life her great grandson Devin Opfer, her son Gene Leon Jr and her beloved Daughter in Law Irma and their children Paul and Celena and Great Grand Daughter Piper, her Daughter Alexandra Leon and her loving Daughter in Law Rebecca Hollingsworth, and her adoring sister Erlinda Anguis and many nieces and nephews who all loved their Tia Coyo. Mom loved all her pets and was certainly greeted at her homecoming by all her precious fur babies; however she leaves behind her precious pups Oscar and Chewy who adored their "Nana". The family wishes to thank the staff and caring nurses from Banner Hospice. Your care for our mother was above and beyond our expectations. Thank you for being there for our mother. Services for our Mother will be private in light of the recent pandemic situation and we know that our mom would not have wanted anyone to risk their health or safety. We ask that in honor of our mother you say a prayer for her and do an act of kindness for someone in her memory. We thank you for all your prayers, thoughts and continued friendship and support.









