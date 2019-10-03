|
Socorro Martinez
- - Our beloved Socorro Martinez passed on Friday September 27th, at 2 AM. Socorro (AKA Coco/Aunt Sukey/Susie/Nana) had a voracious appetite for life. Her story took her to all corners of the earth. Suzie loved to travel, and she always enjoyed being on the go with her canine companions and always keeping life exciting. Socorro joined with the mercy ships and after retiring from her job serving in the public sector for 30 years in the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power. Even as she left professional life, she was still looking to improve the lives of others. Coco was also quite the artist; taking hand in painting, dancing and wowing onlookers with her piano skills. Nana spent the better part of her golden years enjoying life in San Miguel de Allende, Guanajuato socializing and making friends with her community. She leaves a son and two daughters, Dave Linda and Sylvia whom will miss her dearly. Her five grandchildren have always been a focus of her love and attention, leaving her impression with each of them forever. Their Nana will always be a positive influence in their life. Socorro will always be missed and never forgotten.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019