Sofia Bones neé Olivio passed away unexpectedly due to complications from diabetes on October 24, 2020. Sofia was born in Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico on September 30, 1941. Along with her immediate family, Sofia moved to New York, NY as a child. Growing up in NYC, Sofia blossomed into an intelligent, sharp-witted, and strong woman.



Sofia and her husband of nearly 50 years, Luis, met at a dance in NYC in the early 1970s and were married shortly thereafter. Two years later, their son Luis was born, followed by their daughter, Marta, three years after that.



Luis and Sofia have lived in New River, AZ since the mid 80s. They moved while Sofia was pregnant with their third child, Enrique. While in New River, they assisted with the construction of their church, the Good Shepherd Mission. Sofia was a devout Catholic and outstanding public speaker, so she happily organized lectors for church services.



One of Sofia's passions was language. She spoke English and Spanish, and she was conversational in German. Sofia earned her MA in English before going on to teach high school English for over 40 years. During her career, she helped thousands of English language learner students develop and become confident in their literacy skills. Sofia was also a voracious reader, particularly enjoying classics and mysteries.



Her family, including the family dogs, was Sofia's main source of joy. In her words: "I am most proud of my three children…. Somehow the Lord blessed me with children who never got into trouble, never worried me because of their behavior, [and] who are the best people I know."



Sofia will be remembered for her unconditional love, limitless generosity, unwavering strength, easy laugh, warm smile, and excellent stories.



Sofia was predeceased by her parents Virginia and Pedro, older brother Jaime, and maternal uncle Pedro. Sofia is survived by her husband, Luis; sister Agripina; brother Efren; children Luis, Marta, and Enrique; grandchildren Ayhana, Francisco, Lorenzo, Zulema, Eduardo, and Izabella; and great-granddaughter Iliana.



In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to Saint Vincent de Paul, Friendly House, or the Arizona Humane Society.









