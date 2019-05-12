Services
Celebration of Life
Friday, May 17, 2019
Sonia Hogan Obituary
Sonia Hogan

Phoenix - Sonia Elizabeth Hogan, 92, went to Valhalla March 16th, 2019.

She is survived by her husband, Bill Hogan of Phoenix; sister, Vera A. Gillmore, of Bishop, CA.; Niece, Lisa M. (Ray) MacDaniel of Ridgway, CO., Nephew John(Alana) Gillmore of Bishop, CA., She enjoyed gardening, traveling and her pets. She will be deeply missed and loved. A Celebration of Life will be Friday, May 17th, 2019 at A. L. Moore-Grimshaw Mortuary 710 W. Bethany Home Rd., Phoenix. For Tributes please visit www.almoore-grimshaw.com
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 12, 2019
