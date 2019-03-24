|
|
Sonja Hogan
Phoenix - Sonja Elizabeth Hogan, 92, went to Valhalla, March 16th, 2019.
She is survived by her husband, Bill Hogan of Phoenix; sister, Vera A. Gillmore, of Bishop, CA.; Niece, Lisa M. (Ray) MacDaniel of Ridgway, CO., Nephew John(Alana) Gillmore of Bishop, CA. She enjoyed gardening, traveling and her pets. She will be deeply missed and loved. Graveside services were held. A Celebration of Life will be determined at a later date. For Tributes please visit www.almoore-grimshaw.com
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 24, 2019